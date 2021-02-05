Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman indicted in Detroit-area election threats case

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 02:22
Woman indicted in Detroit-area election threats case

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a woman who is accused of threatening a Detroit-area election official after a stormy November meeting to certify local results in the presidential race.

Katelyn Jones was charged Wednesday with making threats of violence with a phone and through social media.

Jones' target was Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and her family, investigators said.

Jones, 23, has ties to Olivet, Michigan, but was arrested on a criminal complaint, a temporary charge, in December in New Hampshire, where she was living with her mother.

Jones sent photos of a dead body and threatened Palmer on Nov. 18, the FBI said.

She apparently was upset that Palmer and a fellow Republican on the four-member Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify Wayne County’s election results on Nov. 17, typically a routine step on the way to statewide certification.

They subsequently certified the totals in favor of Joe Biden after people watching the public meeting on video conference criticized them during a comment period.

A message seeking comment from Jones' attorney wasn't immediately returned Thursday. Jones was ordered to participate in mental health treatment when she last appeared in Detroit federal court on Jan. 19.

Updated : 2021-02-05 04:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan