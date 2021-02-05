Partial list of nominees for the 27th SAG Awards

This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman was nominate... This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture drama on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 for his role in the film. (David Lee/Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

MOVIES

Actor: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Steven Yeun, “Minari.”

Female actor: Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Supporting actor: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Trial of the Chicago 7”; Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Jared Leto, “The Little Things”; Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Supporting female actor: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olvia Colman, “The Father”; Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”; Helena Zengel, “news of the world.”

Cast: “Da 5 Bloods”; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “Minari”; “One Night in Miami”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”; Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True.”

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”; Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Regé-Jean Page; “Bridgerton.”

Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Julia Garner, “Ozark” Laura Linney, “Ozark.”

Actor in a comedy series: Nicolas Hoult, “The Great; Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “Better Call Saul”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “Ozark.”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Dead to Me”; “The Flight Attendant”; “The Great”; “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso.”