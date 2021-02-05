Elliott's raise gives Clemson two $2 million coordinators

Clemson's Tony Elliott is joining college football's club of $2 million assistants.

The school's board of trustees approved a $300,000 raise for the team's offensive coordinator, bumping his total compensation to $2 million starting July 1 when the university's new fiscal year begins. Along with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, at $2.4 million a year, the Tigers will be the only program in college football with both coordinators making that much, according to USA Today's database of assistant salaries.

Elliott, a former Clemson receiver, has worked on the staff since 2011. He served as co-coordinator with Jeff Scott from 2015-19 until Scott left to become South Florida's head coach. Elliott took control by himself this past season.

Elliott has been mentioned for NFL jobs and Tennessee reached out to him during its recent head coaching search this month. Instead, he'll continue leading one of the country's most productive offenses that will transition from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to DJ Uiagalelei next season.

The board also approved a $300,000 salary for new running backs coach and former Clemson ACC player of the year CJ Spiller.

___

