Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta Falcons owner donating $17M to civil rights museum

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 00:27
Atlanta Falcons owner donating $17M to civil rights museum

ATLANTA (AP) — The billionaire owner of the Atlanta Falcons is donating $17 million to help a civil rights museum expand and offer new programming.

Arthur Blank's family foundation announced the gift to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Thursday. The vast majority of the money will fund a new, three-story west wing at the downtown Atlanta museum that will include space to educate visitors about lynching.

The remaining $2 million will be used to fund storytelling and other projects that connect the history of racial injustice to contemporary challenges.

“The most effective way to make progress together as a community is to shine a light on the issues that exist and to then do something about them so that everyone can feel a sense of understanding and support,” Blank said in a statement.

Blank's foundation previously donated $1.5 million to help construct the museum, which opened in 2014.

Blank co-founded Home Depot Inc. He bought the Falcons in 2002 and also owns the Atlanta United soccer team.

Updated : 2021-02-05 02:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan