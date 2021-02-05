Alexa
Greek students, teachers protest planned education reform

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 00:17
University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, take part in a rally against education reforms in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, chant slogans as they take part in a rally against education reforms in Athens.
University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, hold up flares during protest against education reforms in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Riot police stand among smoke outside the Greek parliament during brief clashes as university students demonstrate against education reforms in Athens.
University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, chant slogans as they carry a banner that read "Not to the bill" during a rally against education reforms in Athens.
University students wearing protective face masks take part in a rally against education reforms in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Thousands of protesters marched in Athens and Thessaloniki.

University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, take part in a rally against education reforms in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 4, 202...

University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, chant slogans as they take part in a rally against education reforms in Athens,...

University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, hold up flares during protest against education reforms in Athens, Thursday, Fe...

Riot police stand among smoke outside the Greek parliament during brief clashes as university students demonstrate against education reforms in Athens...

University students wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, chant slogans as they carry a banner that read "Not to the bill" during a rally...

University students wearing protective face masks take part in a rally against education reforms in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Thousands of prote...

Thousands of university students and instructors marched in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Thursday to oppose a draft education reform bill that will include the policing of university campuses.

About 5,000 protesters, most of them wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, took to the streets of central Athens in a largely peaceful march Thursday, while roughly another 1,000 people demonstrated in Thessaloniki.

Greece’s center-right government scrapped a decades-old ban on police entering university grounds, arguing the measure had been frequently exploited to organize violent protests and even criminal activity.

The government plans to set up a campus police division and to limit entrance to universities to students, academic staff, employees and guests. The draft bill, which lawmakers are expected to vote next week, also would amend the requirements to attend universities and set time limits for completing degree courses.

Students have staged weekly protests against the reforms, despite restrictions on mass gatherings that are part of the Greek government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated : 2021-02-05 02:34 GMT+08:00

