The Latest: NHL adjusting COVID protocols

New Jersey Devils goalie Eric Comrie (1) loses his mask during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Jan. 31, 202... New Jersey Devils goalie Eric Comrie (1) loses his mask during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 31... Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NHL has a series of pandemic protocol adjustments in response to more players being added to the COVID-19 unavailable list.

The glass is being removed from behind team benches to allow for better air flow, no players or coaches are allowed at the game arena until 1:45 before puck drop, except those getting treatment for injuries, all meetings must be virtual and teams have been asked to space out locker rooms to allow for six feet of distance between players.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed those updates in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.

The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to the current PCR testing regimen, like the NBA did.

There are currently 40 NHL players from 12 teams on the COVID list, which could be from a positive test result, symptomatic isolation, high-risk close contact, an unconfirmed virus positive or quarantine for travel purposes.

Four teams are currently shut down because of varying degrees of outbreaks: Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. The Wild are the most recent team to have games postponed after five new players were added to the COVID list on Wednesday.

-- AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno reporting

___

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team until Feb. 13.

Brands, who has no symptoms, tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test Wednesday. A PCR test confirmed the result.

Wrestlers, coaches, and staff members are tested daily as part of the Big Ten return-to- play protocols. The defending Big Ten champion Hawkeyes have been dominant this season and are favored to win their 24th NCAA championship but first since 2010.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports