All Times EST
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, ppd
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd
Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.