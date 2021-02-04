All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23 Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17 Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13 Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17 Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34 Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28 Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27 Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31 Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48 Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23 Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, ppd

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.