All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23 4-0-0 3-1-2 7-1-2 Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35 5-1-1 2-1-1 7-2-2 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 4-1-1 2-0-2 6-1-3 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 4-0-0 1-4-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 2-0-0 1-4-2 3-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26 2-2-1 1-2-1 3-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17 5-0-0 1-1-1 6-1-1 Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13 3-0-0 3-1-0 6-1-0 Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 2-0-0 3-0-1 5-0-1 Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17 4-0-0 1-1-1 5-1-1 Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34 2-1-2 2-3-1 4-4-3 Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35 3-1-1 0-3-3 3-4-4 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 4-1-0 0-4-0 4-5-0 Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40 2-3-1 0-4-1 2-7-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32 3-1-1 4-1-0 7-2-1 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 4-1-0 3-2-1 7-3-1 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1 Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28 2-3-1 2-2-1 4-5-2 Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29 1-2-2 2-2-0 3-4-2 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26 3-2-1 0-3-0 3-5-1 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31 0-0-0 3-5-0 3-5-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27 3-1-0 4-0-2 7-1-2 Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 3-1-0 4-1-1 7-2-1 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31 4-2-1 2-1-0 6-3-1 Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-6-0 Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48 4-2-0 2-5-0 6-7-0 Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23 2-2-0 2-2-1 4-4-1 Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48 1-2-1 0-6-0 1-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, ppd

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.