NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 23:09
Through Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 12 8 16 24 1 8 3 0 3 44 18.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 12 7 15 22 12 4 4 1 3 34 20.6
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 11 5 10 15 4 4 4 0 0 23 21.7
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 6 9 15 4 2 4 1 1 41 14.6
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 13 1 13 14 -7 4 0 0 0 36 2.8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 10 5 9 14 1 8 0 0 2 22 22.7
Brad Marchand Boston 10 6 8 14 5 2 2 1 0 27 22.2
Joe Pavelski Dallas 7 7 7 14 6 6 5 0 2 19 36.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 10 4 9 13 -2 4 0 0 1 27 14.8
Jeff Petry Montreal 10 5 8 13 12 0 1 0 1 24 20.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 10 5 8 13 0 2 2 0 0 26 19.2
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 10 9 4 13 8 4 2 2 1 36 25.0
Cale Makar Colorado 11 1 11 12 9 2 0 0 0 24 4.2
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 9 1 11 12 -1 2 0 0 1 20 5.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 9 5 7 12 0 0 2 0 0 25 20.0
Jordan Kyrou St. Louis 10 5 7 12 6 0 0 0 2 25 20.0
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 10 6 6 12 9 0 1 0 2 35 17.1
Brock Boeser Vancouver 13 8 4 12 -5 6 2 0 1 36 22.2
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 9 6 5 11 2 0 3 0 1 22 27.3

Updated : 2021-02-05 01:04 GMT+08:00

