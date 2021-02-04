Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 26
Huntsville 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 30
Birmingham 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 31
Macon 6 3 1 1 1 8 13 13
Knoxville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-05 01:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan