Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 22:12
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax coach Erik ten Hag concedes an administrative error has led to the Amsterdam club's record signing, Sébastien Haller, being omitted from the squad to play in the Europa League.

“It's a mistake that should not have happened,” Ten Hag said on Thursday.

Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros ($26.7 million).

Ten Hag said Haller's name was on a computerized list of players but a box next to his name was not checked when it was sent to UEFA.

“Never a dull moment in Amsterdam,” Ten Hag said. “Of course, he is unbelievably disappointed."

Ten Hag previously was Haller's coach at FC Utrecht. The Ivory Coast striker moved to Eintracht Frankfurt before joining West Ham for a club-record fee of $55 million in July 2019, but scored only 14 goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 23:33 GMT+08:00

