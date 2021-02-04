Alexa
GiG Renews Partnership With Bet365 for Marketing Compliance Tool, GiG Comply

By Newsfile, Media OutReach
2021/02/04 23:09

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has renewed its agreement with leading operator bet365, for the provision of its self-serve marketing compliance screening tool, GiG Comply.

Saint Julian's, Malta - Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021 - GiG's automated marketing compliance tool scans thousands of web pages for content including iGaming code red words, links and regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions, allowing operators to remain in control of their marketing compliance by ensuring affiliates are fully aligned with their brand message.

 

Through GiG's flexible compliance tool, bet365 will continue to create bespoke compliance checks which cover market-specific legislation and advertising standards ensuring that they remain proactive, in control of their affiliate marketing and at the forefront of responsible gaming requirements.

 

Jonas Warrer, Managing Director of GiG Media, said: "As one of leaders in the industry, it makes us extremely proud that bet365 have decided to continue their relationship with GiG. We look forward to continuing to support them with their marketing compliance efforts and in creating a safer, responsible gaming environment together."

 

A spokesperson for bet365 said: "We look forward to another successful year working with GiG Comply. The versatility of the tool means that we can effectively adapt to the ever changing regulatory landscape ensuring we maintain a highly compliant affiliate programme."

 

For more information please contact:
Mathilde Miller
+45 22 80 89 88
complysales@gig.com
For more information, please visit our comply website to find out more about GiG Comply

Updated : 2021-02-04 23:33 GMT+08:00

