Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Yellen says 'tough months' ahead, more relief needed

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/04 21:32
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Was...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, in the Oval Office of the W...
President Joe Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Was...

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, in the Oval Office of the W...

President Joe Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are “tough months ahead” for the country with COVID-19 continuing to flare, making it critical that Congress pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package.

In her first public interview since becoming Treasury secretary last week, Yellen said that Biden is willing to cooperate with Republicans to pass the measure on a bipartisan basis.

Democrats in Congress have signaled that if GOP support is not forthcoming, they are prepared to pass the measure with only Democratic support.

“We've got some tough months ahead” until we get control of the pandemic, Yellen said Thursday on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

Asked how it feels to be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary, Yellen, who also became the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, said that the legacy she seeks is passage of a coronavirus relief measure.

America faces “an economic crisis that is as serious as I have seen in my lifetime,” Yellen said. The goal, she said, is to ensure that “Americans don't suffer needlessly.”

Asked about the recent stock market trading turmoil that pitted smaller, online investors against massive hedge funds, Yellen said she is meeting later Thursday with federal regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The meeting will be focused on what happened and whether any regulatory action is warranted.

“We need to understand what happened,” she said, before regulators decide on whether to implement any changes.

Updated : 2021-02-04 23:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears