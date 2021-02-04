Alexa
6N: Jalibert at flyhalf, Vincent at center for France

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 21:08
PARIS (AP) — Matthieu Jalibert is at flyhalf and Arthur Vincent at center for France in the opening match of their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on Saturday.

Jalibert was backup to Romain Ntamack during last year's tournament, where France finished second behind England on points difference. But Ntamack is recovering from an operation for a double fracture of the jaw last month and he may miss this Six Nations.

That is because France has a fixed squad of 31 players amid a strict coronavirus protocol, meaning a new player can come in to replace only an injured one.

But coach Fabien Galthie has a very able backup in Jalibert, who was outstanding when France narrowly lost the Autumn Nations Cup final to England despite fielding almost an entire reserve side.

Vincent is taking the spot vacated by impact player Virimi Vakatawa, who injured a knee on club duty recently. The promising Vincent will partner the vastly experienced Gael Fickou in midfield.

Galthie has picked the fleet-footed Brice Dulin at fullback and Teddy Thomas on the right wing, with Gabin Villiere a surprise pick on the left, and the burly Damian Penaud among the reserves.

No. 8 Gregory Alldritt has shaken off a knee problem to start in Rome, with try-scoring captain Charles Ollivon and fellow flanker Dylan Cretin joining him in the back row.

Hooker Camille Chat's injury gives Pierre Bourgarit a chance to get on the bench, where scrumhalf Baptiste Serin gives France some experience.

___

France: Brice Dulin, Teddy Thomas, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Dylan Cretin, Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Louis Carbonel, Damian Penaud.

—-

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 23:32 GMT+08:00

