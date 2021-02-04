Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 21:11
Melting snow and continuous rain have caused the levels of the river Zwoenitz in Burkhardtsdorf, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Bernd Maerz/dpa via...
Flotsam floats on the banks of the Rhine in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In Cologne the water level has dropped slightly. (Oliver Berg/dp...
Behind trees, a cargo ship sails on the high water of the Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In the cities of Duesseldorf, Duisbur...
The water of the Rhine has overflowed its banks in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In the cities of Duesseldorf, Duisburg, Wesel and Ree...

Melting snow and continuous rain have caused the levels of the river Zwoenitz in Burkhardtsdorf, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Bernd Maerz/dpa via...

Flotsam floats on the banks of the Rhine in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In Cologne the water level has dropped slightly. (Oliver Berg/dp...

Behind trees, a cargo ship sails on the high water of the Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In the cities of Duesseldorf, Duisbur...

The water of the Rhine has overflowed its banks in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In the cities of Duesseldorf, Duisburg, Wesel and Ree...

BERLIN (AP) — Rivers around Germany continued to swell Thursday, fed by melting snow and regular rain and leading to widespread flooding and disruptions to shipping traffic.

Residents in the eastern community of Burkhardtsdorf in Saxony, not far from the Czech Republic border, built sandbag barricades outside their homes as the Zwoenitz river that runs through the town overflowed its banks.

In the west, the Rhine's crest dropped slightly but remained at high levels in Cologne, the dpa news agency reported.

Shipping traffic that was halted earlier in the week after it became unsafe for boats to pass beneath bridges and was allowed to resume on Thursday, though authorities warned that levels were expected to increase again before the weekend.

The Rhine rose in other areas north of Cologne, including Duesseldorf, Duisburg, Wesel and Rees.

To the south, officials also reported flooding in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Updated : 2021-02-04 23:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears