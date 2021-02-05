Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Web-only LINE Bank granted operating license in Taiwan

By Central News Agency
2021/02/05 23:00
(Photo courtesy of LINE) 

(Photo courtesy of LINE) 

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday (Feb. 4) issued Web-only LINE Bank an operating license to open a virtual bank in Taiwan, with plans to launch operations in the first half of the year.

In the initial stage, the virtual bank will focus on deposits, wire transfers, debit cards, and personal credit loans, LINE Bank said in a statement.

Since being approved to launch an internet-only bank in Taiwan in 2019, LINE Bank has fully cooperated with regulators in terms of related inspections, and actively sought to have its businesses connected to regulatory systems.

LINE Bank General Manager Morris Huang (黃以孟) promised to introduce a brand new and innovative banking service to users.

LINE Bank Chairman and LINE Corporation Chief Financial Officer In-Joon Hwang (黃仁埈) is optimistic about the bank's future.

Based on a large amount of capital injected into regional markets over the past decade, the Asian financial market will continue to prosper until 2030, he forecast.

LINE Bank is the second internet-only bank after Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co. set up by Rakuten Inc. to obtain a license from the FSC.

Meanwhile, FSC Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) indicated that LINE Bank could launch trial operations as soon as mid-March.
Financial Supervisory Commission
FSC
LINE
LINE BANK
bank
online bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Long-term economic crisis possible for Taiwan despite high growth: ING expert
Long-term economic crisis possible for Taiwan despite high growth: ING expert
2021/02/02 21:05
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
2021/02/02 15:11
Year-end bonus for Taiwanese set to be 1.18 of monthly pay
Year-end bonus for Taiwanese set to be 1.18 of monthly pay
2021/01/29 17:23
LINE launches privacy center in honor of Data Privacy Day
LINE launches privacy center in honor of Data Privacy Day
2021/01/29 17:11
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
2021/01/12 16:04

Updated : 2021-02-05 23:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears