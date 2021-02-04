Utopus Insights Announces Two New Key Executives; Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Renewable energy analytics domain leader Michael Wilkinson joins as CPO, Jose Sebastiao elevated to COO

Michael Wilkinson, Chief Product Officer

Michael Wilkinson has joined Utopus Insights as Chief Product Officer. He most recently served as Global Segment Director for Energy Digitalization at DNV, where he was responsible for digital products and services across the power and renewables sector. Wilkinson brings strong global, commercial focus in the development of digital technology and data analytics, and will lead all product development and strategic roadmap activities to strengthen Utopus Insights' position as a leader in the renewable energy data analytics space. Wilkinson will report to CEO Chandu Visweswariah.

"I'm thrilled to join Utopus Insights, a company that combines my passion for digital technology and data analytics with the overarching ambition to be a part of the solution to tackle climate change. I strongly believe that digitalization is a key enabler of the energy transition, allowing renewables to move us towards a net-zero-carbon future, and I'm delighted to be leading product development with such a strong team that can play a major role globally," Wilkinson said.

Visweswariah described Wilkinson joining Utopus Insights as "a truly landmark event."

"With his rich experience, technical rigor and depth, track record of delivering results and leadership skills, I am confident that our Product team will achieve a quantum leap of innovation under Michael's stewardship, resulting in great benefits to our customers," Visweswariah said.

Wilkinson brings with him nearly two decades of renewable energy experience. He started his career developing Condition Monitoring Systems for offshore wind turbines. In 2007, he joined renewable energy consultancy, Garrad Hassan, which ultimately became DNV, serving in technical, market development and senior management roles. A prolific thought leader and presenter, he is passionate about the role of digitalization as a key enabler of the energy transition from fossil fuels to a low-carbon global economy. Wilkinson resides in the United Kingdom.

In addition, José Sebastiao was appointed as Utopus Insights' new Chief Operating Officer. Sebastiao, in his previous role as Vice President, Operations, handled the deployment and reliability of digital products, supporting global customers' asset operations. Sebastiao replaces Co-founder Kevin Warren, who is transitioning to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Sebastiao, who reports to Visweswariah, will focus on managing the Operations team to enhance customer integration activities, and will continue to collaborate closely with the Executive Leadership team on strategic corporate initiatives.

"I'm delighted to welcome José Sebastiao into the C-suite. He has already been leading Product Operations for the last four months, so I know that the organization is in good hands. I cannot think of anyone who embodies our values more or drives harder towards the goals of our mission than Sebastiao," Visweswariah said. "With these two appointments, we are well-positioned to chart an ambitious course in our future business pursuits."

"It is a privilege to serve Utopus Insights in this leadership capacity. As COO, I will continue to focus on better serving and creating value for our customers while improving our operations," Sebastiao said. "I am excited to be part of the energy industry digital journey and for where the company is headed."

Prior to joining Utopus Insights, Sebastiao served as Director at PwC in their Capital Projects and Infrastructures practice, where he liaised with utility customers in the development and execution of complex infrastructure projects. He has extensive experience in large commercial project management for Fortune 500 companies, as well as operations and maintenance of electric facilities and key infrastructure projects.

About Utopus Insights

Utopus Insights is a data-driven energy analytics Software as a Service (SaaS) company that develops global digital solutions to accelerate the integration of renewable energy into the modern grid. Headquartered in New York, with development centers and sales presence across North America, Europe and Asia, we seek to accelerate an era of reliable, clean and cost-effective energy worldwide. Utopus Insights is an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Vestas.

