Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Merck loses $2.1B in Q4; longtime CEO Frazier to retire

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 20:23
FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck posted a big fourth-quarter loss, mainly due to much h...

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck posted a big fourth-quarter loss, mainly due to much h...

Kenilworth, NJ (AP) — Merck posted a big fourth-quarter loss due to a hefty charge and much higher spending on research, production and overhead. The company also announced Ken Frazier, its longtime chief executive, will retire on July 1.

Frazier, Merck's CEO for the past decade, will be replaced by Rob Davis, the chief financial officer, the company said Thursday. Frazier will become executive chairman of the board during a transition period.

Merck, one of the world’s top vaccine makers, recently announced that it was scrapping its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, but is continuing to develop a pair of potential treatments for the new coronavirus.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, company lost $2.09 billion, or $0.83 per share. Adjusted income came to $3.4 billion, or $1.32 per share, well short of the $1.38 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

A year earlier, it posted net income of 2.36 billion, or $0.92 per share.

The maker of Januvia pills for Type 2 diabetes posted revenue of $12.51 billion, up 5% from a year earlier. That was also shy of the $12.67 billion projected by analysts.

Updated : 2021-02-04 22:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain