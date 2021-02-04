Former Taiwan diplomat donates grand piano to Czech Philharmonic

Petrof’s owner Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová with the grand piano donated to the Czech Philharmonic by former Taiwanese diplomat Maysi... Petrof’s owner Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová with the grand piano donated to the Czech Philharmonic by former Taiwanese diplomat Maysing Yang (Czech television photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former Taiwanese diplomat donated to the Czech Philharmonic a grand piano she purchased from a manufacturer who faced a canceled order for political reasons.

Following a visit in September 2020 by Czech senators to Taiwan, a Chinese customer canceled their order for a number of pianos from Petrof. At the end of last year, Czech television reported that in response, a grand piano from the company was bought by the former Taiwanese diplomat Maysing Yang (楊黃美幸).

“I hope that the piano can become a living monument of respect to Václav Havel and all the freedom-loving Czech people who have supported Taiwan over the years,” Yang told the television station, referring to the former Czech president.

After the Chinese customer’s cancellation, the Czech Republic’s Komárek Foundation stepped in to help offset Petrof’s loss, later donating the pianos to Czech schools. Petrof’s owner Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová told the station that her company would have suffered a great loss had the foundation not bought the instruments.

Yang later purchased eleven additional pianos for schools in Taiwan, the station reported.

The company owner said, “She [Yang ] responded by donating Petrof’s most expensive instrument to the Czech Republic’s largest ensemble, the Czech Philharmonic.”

The piano was selected by the Czech Philharmonic itself, according to the report.