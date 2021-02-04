Alexa
6N: Farrell at flyhalf, Ford dropped by England for opener

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 19:22
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, England's head coach Eddie Jones gestures as he watches his players during an England rugby union tea...

LONDON (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will play at flyhalf for the opening match of their Six Nations title defense against Scotland on Saturday after George Ford was relegated to the bench for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Ollie Lawrence was given the role as midfield battering ram in what will be his first start in the Six Nations, resulting in Farrell moving inside to No. 10 and Ford dropping out.

Ford missed the start of the Autumn Nations Cup because of an Achilles injury but, after regaining his fitness, was picked at No. 10 for the victories over Wales and then France in the final.

The backline was otherwise the same as the one that started against France in the sudden-death win at Twickenham two months ago, when England coach Eddie Jones named his team on Thursday.

Mark Wilson replaced the injured Sam Underhill as blindside flanker, while Ellis Genge and Will Stuart will start as props with Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler unavailable.

Jonny Hill was preferred to Courtney Lawes as Maro Itoje's partner in the second row.

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Jamie Goerge, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Beno Obano, Harry Williams, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max Malins.

Updated : 2021-02-04 20:30 GMT+08:00

