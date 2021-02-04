Alexa
Foreign artists praise Taiwan’s epidemic prevention

Musicians since returned home from Taiwan performances have kind words to share

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/04 20:28
Martin Hurkens (Tainan City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three foreign artists who performed at Christmas and New Year’s events in Taiwan's southwestern city of Tainan have praised the nation's epidemic prevention during interviews with their country’s news outlets after they went home.

The artists include Dutch singer Martin Hurkens, English singer-songwriter Mary-Jess Leaverland, and South Korean Girls' Generation member Kim Hyo-yeon.

Hurkens told Dutch news outlet ZO-NWS that when the pandemic was wreaking havoc around the world, it was unbelievable he could live a normal life in Tainan, according to a Now News report on Thursday (Feb. 4). He said he was thankful to have had the opportunity and prayed for the Netherlands to return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Leaverland shared her experience in Taiwan with British news outlet In Your Area. After she arrived in Taiwan, she said, she had to abide by many pandemic prevention measures. Even though some of them felt extreme, the level of care made her feel safe.

She said her family and friends were surprised to see photos of her performing in front of a big crowd, which made her cherish her time in the Taiwanese city.

Kim Hyo-yeon shared her Taiwan experience with the outlet Radio Star, where she praised the Taiwanese government’s quickness in responding to the spread of the disease.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said all the media exposure served to highlight Taiwan’s achievements in the international arena.

Mary-Jess Leaverland

Kim Hyo-yeon (Tainan City Government photos)
Kim Hyo-yeon
Mary-Jess Leaverland
Martin Hurkens
Tainan
Girls' Generation

Updated : 2021-02-04 22:00 GMT+08:00

