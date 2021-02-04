Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion levels lakeside hotel in Greece; no injuries

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 16:46
Explosion levels lakeside hotel in Greece; no injuries

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A large night-time explosion leveled a three-story lakeside hotel just outside the northern Greek town of Kastoria early Thursday, authorities said. The hotel was closed and empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The explosion occurred at around 1:30 a.m., destroying the 80-room facility located about four kilometers (2.5 miles) outside of Kastoria. The reason for the blast was unclear, but authorities said they suspected a gas leak.

Iordanis Michailidis, head of the Union of Hotel Owners of Kastoria, said the sound of the blast reached the town of Kastoria, where he lives, and was accompanied by a momentary power cut.

The blast sent debris flying in a radius of nearly 100 meters (yards), authorities said.

Updated : 2021-02-04 18:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests