US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait for 1st time under Biden

USS John S. McCain Arleigh Burke-class destroyer conducts mission in Taiwan Strait

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/04 17:12
(c7f.navy.mil photo)

(c7f.navy.mil photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy (USN) guided-missile destroyer plowed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (Feb. 4), marking the first passage of a U.S. naval vessel through the strait since U.S. President Joe Biden took office last month.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed the passage of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), through the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. 7th Fleet Spokesman Lt. Joe Keiley also confirmed that it had conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" that day.

Keiley described the mission as taking place "in accordance with international law." He emphasized the ship's passage through the Taiwan Strait "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait for 1st time under Biden
Seaman Frank Medina, from Dallas, Texas, scans the horizon while standing on the bridge wing (c7f.navy.mil photo)

The 7th Fleet spokesman then stressed that under international law, the Taiwan Strait is an open waterway. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," wrote Keiley.

The Stars and Stripes pointed out that this was the first transit through the Taiwan Strait carried out by the USN in 2021 and the first under the Biden administration. The most recent previous passage of a USN warship through the strait was on Dec. 31 last year, representing the 13th transit that year, breaking the previous record of 12 set in 2016.

The MND stated that the U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait that day to perform a mission. The Taiwan military used Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (JISR) to monitor movements at sea and in the air around Taiwan throughout the entire process and described the situation as normal.
Taiwan Strait
Freedom of Navigation
US Navy
USN
USS John McCain
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
guided missile destroyer

Updated : 2021-02-04 17:29 GMT+08:00

