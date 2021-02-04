Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Just 3 Taiwan forest parks open Lunar New Year Eve

The other 18 national forest recreation areas and forest parks on Taiwan main island will close

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/04 16:39
Manyueyuan Forest Recreation Area (Forestry Bureau photo)

Manyueyuan Forest Recreation Area (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau reminded the public in a press release on Tuesday (Feb. 2) that all Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas except Wuling, Alishan, and Fuyuan will close on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Though Guanwu and Basianshan will close on that day, their accommodation facilities will still be open, the bureau said, adding Hinoki Village and Alishan Forest Railway in Chiayi County will also remain open. Tengjhih and Shuangliu, which have shut due to damage from natural disasters, will remain closed during the upcoming holiday.

In order to prevent traffic congestion, Basianshan and Alishan forest recreation areas will provide free shuttle bus services to transport visitors to the parks during the holiday period. The services to Basianshan will run between Guguan and Basianshan Visitor Center from Feb. 12-16, while Alishan will provide free transportation from 10 temporary stops between Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18) kilometer marks 86-95 from Feb. 10-16.

Additionally, Taipingshan will provide free transportation within the park from Feb. 12-16, according to the bureau. The two free daily services of the L807 bus from Taoyuan's Daxi District Office to Dongyanshan will remain operative during the upcoming holiday.

For detailed information about free transportation, please check here. There are 21 national forest recreation areas and forest parks on the Taiwan island. For introduction of the sites, please visit the website.

Just 3 Taiwan forest parks open Lunar New Year Eve
Kenting Forest Recreation Area (Forestry Bureau photo)

Lunar New Year’s Eve
Alishan Forest Railway
Taipingshan
forest recreation areas

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
2021/01/27 11:17
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
2021/01/08 18:16
Most of Taiwan's Taipingshan closed to visitors on New Year's Eve after 2 p.m.
Most of Taiwan's Taipingshan closed to visitors on New Year's Eve after 2 p.m.
2020/12/30 20:36
Free one-time admission to many of Taiwan's national forest areas
Free one-time admission to many of Taiwan's national forest areas
2020/07/12 15:06
Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas
Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas
2020/07/09 18:08

Updated : 2021-02-04 17:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests