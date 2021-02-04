Just 3 Taiwan forest parks open Lunar New Year Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau reminded the public in a press release on Tuesday (Feb. 2) that all Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas except Wuling, Alishan, and Fuyuan will close on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Though Guanwu and Basianshan will close on that day, their accommodation facilities will still be open, the bureau said, adding Hinoki Village and Alishan Forest Railway in Chiayi County will also remain open. Tengjhih and Shuangliu, which have shut due to damage from natural disasters, will remain closed during the upcoming holiday.

In order to prevent traffic congestion, Basianshan and Alishan forest recreation areas will provide free shuttle bus services to transport visitors to the parks during the holiday period. The services to Basianshan will run between Guguan and Basianshan Visitor Center from Feb. 12-16, while Alishan will provide free transportation from 10 temporary stops between Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18) kilometer marks 86-95 from Feb. 10-16.

Additionally, Taipingshan will provide free transportation within the park from Feb. 12-16, according to the bureau. The two free daily services of the L807 bus from Taoyuan's Daxi District Office to Dongyanshan will remain operative during the upcoming holiday.

For detailed information about free transportation, please check here. There are 21 national forest recreation areas and forest parks on the Taiwan island.



Kenting Forest Recreation Area (Forestry Bureau photo)