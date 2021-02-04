Refinitiv Celebrates Achievements of Vietnam’s FX Community

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 4 February 2021 - Refinitiv, an LSEG business, has announced the winners of its FX Trading Awards 2021 for Vietnam's trading community.





The FX Awards aim to promote transparency and liquidity in the Vietnamese foreign exchange market and to recognize its importance to the broader economy. Award winners were determined based on trading activity on Refinitiv's FX trading platforms.





In 2019, Refinitiv launched its leading global electronic trading Matching service in Vietnam, as emerging markets in the Asia region continue to develop their financial markets and digitize FX trading capabilities. The launch represented Vietnam's first electronic marketplace for the trading of VND.





Foreign exchange is the world's most-actively-traded asset class. Refinitiv recently reported a total average daily volume (ADV) of foreign exchange trading across its platforms in December 2020 totaled $436bn. Average daily volume for spot trading was $84bn.





"Refinitiv is committed to deepening financial markets in Vietnam and the broader ASEAN region and continue to work closely with central banks, liquidity providers, and buy-side participants to promote the development of efficient, fair and effective markets in the region," said Nigel Fuller, at Refinitiv.





He added: "This is the first time Refinitiv is hosting our global FX Awards in Vietnam and we're excited to celebrate the support we have seen from the Vietnamese trading community. I would like to extend a big congratulations to all the winners."





The Award winners are as follows:

Best Market Maker: Vietnam Export Import Bank

Most Active Bank: Vietnam Export Import Bank

Vietnam Export Import Bank Most Volume Traded: Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank Top 10 Volume Traded:

1 Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank 2 Vietnam Export Import Bank 3 Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) 4 Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank 5 Ho Chi Minh Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank 6 Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry and Trade 7 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Limited 8 Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank 9 JS Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam 10 Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank





