Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict

Peaceful 'resolution of Taiwan issue' no longer possible, says retired US diplomat

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/04 16:22
Chinese warships during exercises 

Chinese warships during exercises  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recent developments show a peaceful resolution of disputes between Taiwan and China are unlikely, with the issue having the potential of escalating into a nuclear conflict, former American Ambassador in China J. Stapleton Roy said Wednesday (Feb. 3).

China has clearly stated it will use military force to prevent Taiwan from becoming an internationally recognized independent entity, the retired diplomat told an online seminar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Under the circumstances, the United States needed to prevent a military clash breaking out with China and developing into a nuclear conflict, Roy added. He warned the lessons from the Cold War with the Soviet Union that nuclear weapons should never be used, had already been forgotten, UDN reported.

The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden should pay attention to recent developments in China’s attitudes, said Roy, who served as ambassador to Beijing from 1991 to 1995. In recent comments, other China experts said the communist regime was unlikely to launch a full-scale assault on Taiwan, even though tension between the two countries could mount further.
