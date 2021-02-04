Taipei Comics Festival kicks off with COVID protocols

Long lines of people waiting to get inside Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival on Thursday. Long lines of people waiting to get inside Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival on Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival kicked off at 10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 4) with strict epidemic prevention measures in place, bringing together exhibitors from across the country and abroad.

The festival, which is in its eighth edition, attracted long lines of fans outside the Taipei World Trade Center early Thursday morning. It will run until Monday (Feb. 8), with close to 410 booths set up by 55 exhibitors.

Similar to the Taipei Game Show last week, the comics festival has reduced the number of attendees allowed in the venue from 9,000 to 6,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. Fans and exhibitors have also been instructed to keep their face masks on at all times while inside.

Despite the absence of major publishers, such as Tong Li and Sharp Point Press, the festival will still feature an autograph-signing session on Sunday, plus meet-and-greet opportunities with Chinese voice actors for the Japanese animation "Demon Slayer" as well as performances by cosplayers. Meanwhile, a few exhibitors will also promote their products and interact with fans online through the festival's website.



Attendee presents her ID before entering Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival. (CNA photo)



Japanese comics feature at "ICHIBAN JAPAN" special exhibition. (CNA photo)



Nearly 100 Japanese manga artists present notes thanking Taiwan for donation to Japan after 2011 earthquake. (CNA photo)