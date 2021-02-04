US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 4) confirmed two new imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus and one death from the disease.

On Thursday, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 919. In addition, he stated that a British man in his 70s, case no. 799, had succumbed to the disease the previous day, marking Taiwan's ninth death, first foreign death, and first fatality from the mutant COVID-19 strain from the U.K.

Of the two latest imported cases, each had submitted a negative result of a test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to a dormitory or an epidemic hotel upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said that case no. 919 is an Indonesian fisheries worker in his 40s who came to Taiwan for work on Jan. 10. After the man had completed both his quarantine and self-health monitoring in his dormitory, his employer arranged for him to visit a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at his own expense on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 4, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department has identified two contacts in his case, both of whom have been told to start self-health monitoring, as they had been wearing proper protective gear.

Case 920 is an American woman in her 60s who came to Taiwan on Jan. 15. She has not experienced any symptoms of the disease since arriving in the country.

After her quarantine expired, she had an unspecified number of business meetings from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3. As she was slated to return to the U.S. on Feb. 6, she visited a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at her own expense on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 4, she was found to have contracted COVID-19. The health department has identified 11 contacts in her case, including nine work contacts and two travel companions, all of whom have been told to begin home isolation.

As for case no. 799, he was placed under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation as his condition continued to deteriorate. However, he continued to suffer a number of serious complications, including organ failure, pulmonary hemorrhage, fever, and bacterial and fungal infections.

Although he was treated with antibiotics, his condition took a turn for the worse, and he was declared dead on Wednesday. The man was cremated that same evening, and Chen said the government will offer any assistance it can to the man's family members in managing funeral arrangements and other related matters.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 161,613 COVID-19 tests, with 156,448 coming back negative. Out of the 919 officially confirmed cases, 805 were imported, 75 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (no. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 839 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 71 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.