Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shakib hits half-ton, Bangladesh 328-7 vs WIndies on 2nd day

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 14:04
Shakib hits half-ton, Bangladesh 328-7 vs WIndies on 2nd day

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a half-century on his return to test cricket as Bangladesh reached 328-7 at lunch on the second day of the opening test against West Indies on Thursday.

Shakib, playing his first test since September 2019 following a two-year ban — one year suspended — by the International Cricket Council in October 2019 for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker, scored 68, so far the highest for the team.

The ace all-rounder helped Bangladesh take the upper hand by sharing a 67-run with Mehidy Hasan.

Bangladesh lost Liton Das early after resuming the innings on 242-5. Liton added just four runs to his 34 before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

With 248-6, Bangladesh could have lost the ground but Shakib resisted and brought up his 25th half-century, dealing with West Indies disciplined spinners patiently.

Off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall was rewarded for his consistency with a wicket of Shakib, who was baffled by the extra bounce.

Mehidy was batting at lunch on 46, with Taijul Islam on 5.

Warrican had figures of 4-100.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 15:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing