Taiwanese weightlifter breaks national record

Kuo Hsing-chun, an Olympic medalist, beats her own record

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/02/04 14:11
Kuo Hsing-chun

Kuo Hsing-chun (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), a Taiwanese weightlifter, broke the national record for snatch lifts in the women’s 64-kg category.

The National Youth Weightlifting Championship was held at Yangming Senior High School in Taipei City on Monday (Feb. 1). The day proved incredibly successful for Kuo, as she won the gold medal for both 107kg snatch and 133kg clean and jerk, totaling 240kg.

Kuo beat the previous national record for the snatch at 106kg, which she also held. The snatch, in particular, was a weak point for Kuo, and she had been training for it in the weeks leading up to the competition. The objective of the snatch is to lift the barbell off the ground to an overhead position in one continuous motion.

Taiwanese weightlifter breaks national record
Kuo competed in the women's 64kg class. (CNA photo)

During the clean and jerk, Kuo scored 130kg and 133kg which earned her the gold, but she did not beat her personal record of 142kg.

The snatch is followed by the clean and jerk in weightlifting contests, and it consists of two movements. The clean requires the contestant to lift the barbell in a racked or squatting position; the jerk is when they stand straight up with the barbell in a stationary position overhead.

As an Olympic bronze medalist, Kuo is Taiwan’s pride and joy. She holds world records for the combined snatch and clean and jerk lifts in the women’s 59kg category.

The athlete aims to go to Uzbekistan to participate in the Asian Championships in April in order to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. She hopes that at the Olympics, she can once again surpass her personal best and set a new world record.
