SMU narrowly tops Tulsa 65-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 13:00
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 22 points and 10 assists and SMU held off Tulsa for a 65-63 win on Wednesday night.

SMU led 64-52 with 3:25 remaining. A 10-1 run, capped by Austin Richie's jumper, pulled Tulsa to 65-62 with 30 seconds to go. SMU's Yor Anei blocked Curtis Haywood II's layup, and following timeouts from both teams, Brandon Rachal missed a potential game-tying 3 with four seconds left.

But Tyson Jolly fouled Richie on a 3-point attempt. Richie missed the first free throw, made the second shot, and then Feron Hunt grabbed the rebound from the third shot to seal it for the Mustangs.

Hunt finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (10-4, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Jolly added seven rebounds.

Haywood matched a career high with 18 points and Rachal had 15 points. Elijah Joiner added 10 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-7, 6-5).

