Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall past Providence 60-43

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 11:54
Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall past Providence 60-43

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points as Seton Hall defeated Providence 60-43 on Wednesday night.

Myles Cale had 19 points for Seton Hall (10-8, 7-5 Big East Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Seton Hall scored 22 first-half points, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 18 points in the second half for Providence marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Nate Watson had 10 points for the Friars (9-9, 5-7). Noah Horchler added 10 points and eight rebounds. Brycen Goodine had three blocks.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Friars with the win. Providence defeated Seton Hall 80-77 on Dec. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-04 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests