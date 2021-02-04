Alexa
Etienne scores 22 to lead Wichita State past Tulane 75-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 11:37
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had 22 points as Wichita State beat Tulane 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Alterique Gilbert had 17 points for Wichita State (10-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Dexter Dennis added four blocks. Trey Wade had seven rebounds.

Jordan Walker scored a season-high 23 points for the Green Wave (7-6, 2-6). Tylan Pope added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Forbes had six rebounds.

Tulane totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

