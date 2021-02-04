Alexa
Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin past Texas A&M-CC 84-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 11:43
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson had 29 points as Stephen F. Austin got past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75 on Wednesday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Gavin Kensmil had 16 points and nine rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (11-3, 8-1 Southland Conference). Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nana Antwi-Boasiako had eight rebounds.

Myles Smith scored a season-high 23 points for the Islanders (3-11, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row. Jalen White added 19 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Hairston had 13 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

