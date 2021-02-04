Alexa
Beatty scores 22 to lead La Salle over Saint Louis 82-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 11:30
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Beatty had a career-high 22 points as La Salle defeated Saint Louis 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Sherif Kenney had 17 points for La Salle (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark added 15 points and nine rebounds. Clifton Moore had 11 points and three blocks.

Javonte Perkins had 13 points for the Billikens (7-3, 0-2). Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-04 12:56 GMT+08:00

