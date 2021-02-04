Alexa
VMI beats Wofford 84-80 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 11:51
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens and Greg Parham scored 22 points apiece as VMI broke its eight-game road losing streak, edging past Wofford 84-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

It was VMI's first win against Wofford since 2001.

Stephens hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Parham also had six assists. Myles Lewis scored a layup with 13 seconds left to force overtime tied at 74. Lewis finished with 11 points.

Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points for VMI (10-9, 5-5 Southern Conference). Sean Conway added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ryan Larson had 14 points for the Terriers (11-6, 8-3). Sam Godwin added 13 points. Storm Murphy had 13 points and seven assists.

Tray Hollowell, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Terriers, scored four points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 6).

The Keydets evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated VMI 80-78 on Jan. 13.

