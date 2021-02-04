Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese may have to make sacrifices and bolster preparedness if the nation is pushed to the brink of war with China, warned a former U.S. official.

Matt Pottinger, former U.S. deputy national security advisor from September 2019 until January this year, called for global attention to the flashpoint in the Asia-Pacific. He said the U.S. and the rest of the world should take action to deter conflict in the region, at a video conference held by Florida International University’s School of International & Public Affairs on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

If Taiwan was to be forced into unification with China, it would mean the extinction of the first successful and prosperous Chinese-speaking democracy. This would have ramifications for the U.S. and beyond, CNA quoted Pottinger as saying.

The U.S. would risk war with China and if it succumbs to Beijing, its reputation as an ally of regional players would be damaged. The scenario is also likely to significantly impact supply chains for global semiconductor production and prompt conflicts between China and Japan or India, he reckoned.

The former Trump administration official also exhorted Taiwanese to take stock of the situation and acknowledge Beijing’s ambitions. He advised them to brace for what could be in store for them and make sacrifices.

Jim Risch, chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, said events in Hong Kong make the future of Taiwan a compelling issue. The military balance is changing, which poses a threat to American troops and its partners, he added.

Lauding Taiwan as a democratic model, Risch said it deserves to decide its fate without intimidation. He stressed that the tech competition with China is at stake and urged Taiwan to be be top of the geopolitical agenda in the coming decade.