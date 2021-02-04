Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in Taichung has been fined NT$200,000 (US$7,156) for inviting her boyfriend over to her house while she was undergoing her mandatory 14-day quarantine.

According to the Taichung Health Bureau, the woman had been asked to self-isolate at home for two weeks after returning from China on Jan. 26. However, she instead flouted public health measures and invited her boyfriend, a doctor, to spend two nights at her residence.

The bureau on Wednesday (Feb. 3) issued the woman a NT$200,000 fine for violating quarantine rules, citing the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) policy that all travelers to Taiwan must follow the principle of "one person per residence" for home isolation. It said the woman had endangered her community with her reckless behavior.

Meanwhile, the woman's boyfriend has been ordered to conduct self-health monitoring and avoid going to work for seven days. He will only be allowed to return to his hospital after two negative coronavirus test results.

Speaking at a city government meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) called the woman's behavior "absolutely despicable" and said the CECC would determine what penalty is appropriate for the boyfriend. She warned that taking chances during the coronavirus pandemic could seriously breach Taiwan's epidemic prevention efforts, reported New Talk.