Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn to rout of St. John's

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/04 11:09
Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points and No. 3 UConn beat St. John’s 94-62 as the schools renewed their Big East rivalry Wednesday night.

The freshman hit 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and topped 20 points for the third straight game. She also dished out seven assists.

Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (12-1, 10-0), who have played the required 13 games needed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

St. John’s Leilani Correa fell two points shy of her career high, putting up 33 to lead the Red Storm (5-10, 2-8).

NO. 21 WEST VIRGINIA 65, IOWA STATE 56

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help West Virginia pull away and beat Iowa State for its ninth straight win.

Gondrezick made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 15 from the floor. It was her 10th game this season scoring 20-plus points. Ashley Joens scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and had nine rebounds for Iowa State (11-7, 7-4 Big 12).

Madisen Smith had 15 points for West Virginia (14-2, 8-2).

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-04 12:54 GMT+08:00

