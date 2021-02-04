Taiwan’s TSMC 3 nm capacity booked through 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) upcoming 3 nm process is reportedly already fully booked until 2024.

TSMC is planning to release its 3 nm chips in four waves, the first of which will be allocated to its largest client — Apple — according to TechNews. The following three waves of production will be split between AMD, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Qualcomm, and others.

The Taiwanese foundry is investing around NTD$2 trillion (US$71.6 billion) into its 3 nm process technology, which is slated to enter risk-production sometime this year, with an eye on commercial production during the second half of 2022. Initially, monthly 3 nm production capacity will begin at around 55,000 wafers, and by 2023 that should increase to 105,000 wafers.

TSMC’s 3 nm process will be a full node improvement over its 5 nm process. The company says there will be a logic density gain of up to 70 percent, a performance gain of up to 15 percent, and an up to 30 percent power reduction compared to its 5 nm process.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker noted that it is seeing more interest in its 3 nm process from potential clients in the high-performance computing and smartphone sectors than it did with its 5 nm and 7 nm processes when they were at a similar stage of development.