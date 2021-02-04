Alexa
Authorities investigating alleged bullying of teenager in southern Taiwan

Video of high school students slapping, pouring drinks on teenage girl went viral

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/04 11:16
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung City Government has launched an investigation into the alleged bullying of a student in the city's Fengshan District after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The 56-second video, which was shared on the Facebook page "Local Residents of Fengshan" (鳳山人在地大小事) Wednesday evening (Feb. 3), shows a high school girl in a black T-shirt being slapped across the face by five other students. The alleged bullies also took turns pouring drinks over her head while laughing.

Shortly after the video began circulating, Kaohsiung Education Bureau Director Hsieh Wen-pin (謝文斌) said the city's police department and officials from local high schools have taken immediate action to investigate the incident. City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷), who represents Fengshan, asked the public to stop sharing the video, which she described as "heartbreaking," to protect the victim.

At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 4), Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said police had identified the five individuals involved in the incident. He also said the victim and her father had pressed charges against her bullies.

Chen emphasized that bullying is "absolutely intolerable" and that those who engage in such behavior must be held accountable. He urged people to report bullying to the authorities, adding the Education Bureau will continue to enhance its anti-bullying policies.

Meanwhile, the police determined that the video had been shot at the Fengshan Women's Center on Jan. 22. They said the families of the alleged bullies had been asked to visit the Fengshan Precinct station on Thursday for further investigation.

(Facebook, Local Residents of Fengshan video screenshot)

Updated : 2021-02-04 12:53 GMT+08:00

