Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Strickland scores 15 to carry James Madison past Elon 78-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 08:56
Strickland scores 15 to carry James Madison past Elon 78-57

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terell Strickland posted 15 points as James Madison rolled past Elon 78-57 on Wednesday.

Matt Lewis had 14 points for James Madison (10-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jalen Hodge added 13 points and Zach Jacobs had 11. Vado Morse, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Dukes, was held to only four points.

Hunter McIntosh had 19 points for the Phoenix (3-6, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Darius Burford added 11 points and Hunter Woods had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-04 11:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears