Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Delaware State defeats Lancaster Bible College 81-80

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 08:54
Delaware State defeats Lancaster Bible College 81-80

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Myles Carter had a season-high 21 points as Delaware State ended its season-opening 11-game losing streak, edging past Lancaster Bible College 81-80 on Wednesday.

Delaware State trailed 80-73 with 2:45 left, but closed on an 8-0 run — with six straight points from Carter.

Pinky Wiley had 17 points and Zach Kent added 11 for Delaware State (1-11). The Hornets forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jordan Shewbridge had 20 points and six rebounds for the Chargers. Andrew Zentner added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Grant Sareyka had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-04 11:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears