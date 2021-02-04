New Debris Resistant Rotary Latch From Southco Offers Concealed Latching And Remote Actuation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 February 2021 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful R4 Rotary Latch series with a new debris resistant version that offers enhanced performance for medium-duty applications. Southco's R4-75 Rotary Latch offers an integrated mounting bracket to simplify installation and features a concealed rotary mechanism, to protect against dirt and debris, for improved durability in applications where remote actuation is required.





R4-75 Rotary Latch for Debris Resistant Latching

The R4-75 Rotary Latch with Debris Resistant Design offers a compact solution for applications that require concealed mounting and remote actuation of a door or panel. An in-line trigger and external rotor feature provide robust latching for interior or exterior enclosures and compartments, making it an ideal choice for the Off-Highway, Truck and Bus & Coach applications.

Constructed in corrosion-resistant steel, the R4-75 Rotary Latch with Debris Resistant Design provides durable performance in high vibration environments, and protects against exposure to dust and dirt. Two-stage engagement protects against false latching, providing secure and positive latching at low closing forces with push-to-close convenience.

Global Product Manager Cindy Bart adds, "Southco's R4-75 Rotary Latch with Debris Resistant Design provides new levels of design flexibility to OEMs, particularly for exterior panels on buses and motor coaches. The R4-75 Rotary Latch with Debris Resistant Design provides secure, hidden latching and remote actuation, while also simplifying the installation process."

For more information about the latest Southco's R4 Rotary Latch Systems, please visit www.southco.com/R4-75.

