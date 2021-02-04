African Media Agency Further Expands across Africa

First media services company to establish presence in 14 African countries

Women-owned and led; dedicated to gender equality and the other SDGs

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - African Media Agency (AMA) - 4 February 2021 - Leading pan African media relations and communications firm, African Media Agency (AMA), today announced further geographic expansion across west and central Africa. With an existing presence in Côte d'Ivoire and Uganda, AMA added Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, CAR, Gabon, Congo and DRC to its African footprint.









This expansion comes as a direct response to the needs of AMA's clients, both from the public and private sectors, for more focused and sustained engagement in francophone Africa. Governments, multilateral institutions, development agencies, and corporations want more than ever to communicate with individuals and micro & small enterprises in these markets to help them survive the pandemic and thrive thereafter, with special focus on the vulnerable and underserved segments of society.

"From our inception in 2014 as a pan-African media agency dedicated to the development of the continent, we have projected the voice of Africa in the international community, served as the voice of our clients to their African constituents, and fostered pan-African integration", said Eloïne Barry, CEO of AMA. "

Over the decades, Francophone Africa has lagged behind its English-speaking counterparts owing to factors such as access to markets, unfavorable policies, low investor confidence, language barriers and bureaucracy. Today, however, countries like Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and the DRC offer new growth opportunities that is making Francophone Africa the next frontier.

AMA is the first female-owned and led agency to have a local presence across the continent, and has since grown to become an authoritative source of news and a partner to some of the world's most reputable companies and organizations.





Note to the editor:

Please view the video of our expansion here (https://youtu.be/jV9_Re8UVzU)





About African Media Agency (AMA)

African Media Agency (AMA) is a pan African integrated communications agency that unifies PR, Creative Services, and Digital Marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value.

AMA help clients tell their stories, hone their projects, heighten their profiles, and engage their fans and audiences, creating cultural and technological opportunities in an ever-evolving media landscape.