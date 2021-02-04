Alexa
MATCHDAY: Spurs host Chelsea, Betis aims for Copa semis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham will still be without striker Harry Kane as it tries to bounce back from a surprising loss to Brighton when it hosts London rival Chelsea. Both teams badly need a win to rejuvenate a disappointing campaign and maintain a push for the Champions League places. Spurs and Chelsea are tied on points with 33, seven behind fourth-place Liverpool. New Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is looking for a second straight and third straight clean sheet since taking over the team from the fired Frank Lampard.

SPAIN

Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis hosts Athletic Bilbao looking to make it to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the second time in three seasons. The two-time Copa winner, unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions, lost to Valencia in the 2019 semifinals. Athletic, which has lost only twice since coach Marcelino García Toral took over the squad in the beginning of the year, is trying to make it to the Copa final for the second straight season. It will face Basque Country rival Real Sociedad in the postponed final from last season. Sevilla, Levante and Barcelona are the other clubs already secured in the semis.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

