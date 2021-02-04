Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Houston's Wall, OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 07:57
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots next to Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball ...

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots next to Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball ...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out Wednesday’s rematch between the teams.

Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists per game, is resting on the first half of a back-to-back. The official reason listed is left Achilles injury recovery.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, is out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and that the team is just being cautious.

Wall scored 18 points and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 in the Rockets' 136-106 victory on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 09:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears