Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Mrazek has surgery on right thumb

By Associated Press
2021/02/04 07:47
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) is helped up by a team trainer after an injury during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game a...
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek lies on the ice waiting for assistance for an injury during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game ...

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) is helped up by a team trainer after an injury during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game a...

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek lies on the ice waiting for assistance for an injury during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game ...

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes say goaltender Petr Mrazek is recovering from surgery on his right thumb.

The team announced the surgery Wednesday. He was knocked out of Saturday's win against Dallas and hasn't played since.

The Hurricanes say a timetable for his return will be determined, though coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday it could be a “long-term kind of injury.” Brind'Amour called the loss of Mrazek “a big blow, obviously.”

The 28-year-old Mrazek leads all NHL goaltenders with a 0.99 goals-against average as well as a .955 save percentage. Mrazek has two shutouts in four appearances this year.

Mrazek's absence means the Hurricanes will lean more on on James Reimer, who entered the year as part of a tandem with Mrazek, and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Carolina plays the second half of a two-game set at Chicago on Thursday. The Hurricanes have won six of seven to start the season, including all four games since returning from a COVID-19 pause that led to the postponement of four games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-04 09:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
Central Taiwan city completes MRT Blue Line route plan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears