Gladbach, Leipzig, Wolfsburg progress in German Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/04 05:56
Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, right, celebrates after scoring a goal with a teammate, as Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, stands on left, during the Ge...
Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Florian Neuhaus, center, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match betw...
Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, top right, celebrates scoring his team's second goal, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stu...
Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton, left, competes for the ball with Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann, right, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match b...
Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, left, is fouled by Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stu...
Cologne's Ondrej Duda, left, battles for the ball with Regensburg's Erik Wekesser during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between Jahn Regensburg...
Stuttgart's Silas Wamangituka, center, celebrates scoring a goal with his teammates, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttg...
Cologne's Ismail Jakobs, right, battles for the ball with Regensburg's Sebastian Nachreiner during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between Jahn ...
Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at the Volkswa...
Schalke's Timo Becker, right, in a duel with Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schal...

BERLIN (AP) — Alassane Plea sent Borussia Mönchengladbach into the quarterfinals of the German Cup by securing a 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Wednesday, with Leipzig and Wolfsburg also advancing.

Gladbach got off to a bad start in Stuttgart with Silas Wamangituka scoring after a fine solo run on a counterattack within two minutes.

Marcus Thuram equalized in first-half injury time with a shot in off the far post, and Plea went past the Stuttgart goalkeeper before slotting the winner inside an empty net in the 50th.

Two goals from Yussuf Poulsen helped Leipzig to a comfortable 4-0 win over second-division Bochum, while Wolfsburg had to rely on goalkeeper Koen Casteels to see out a 1-0 win over Schalke. Counterpart Ralf Fährmann saved Wout Weghorst’s penalty in the 40th, but the Dutch striker reacted fastest to the rebound for what proved the winning goal.

Updated : 2021-02-04 08:18 GMT+08:00

