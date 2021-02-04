Gladbach, Leipzig, Wolfsburg progress in German Cup

Schalke's Timo Becker, right, in a duel with Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schal... Schalke's Timo Becker, right, in a duel with Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Swen Pf'rtner/dpa via AP)

Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at the Volkswa... Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Swen Pf'rtner/dpa via AP)

Cologne's Ismail Jakobs, right, battles for the ball with Regensburg's Sebastian Nachreiner during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between Jahn ... Cologne's Ismail Jakobs, right, battles for the ball with Regensburg's Sebastian Nachreiner during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between Jahn Regensburg and 1. FC Cologne in Regensburg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. ( Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)

Stuttgart's Silas Wamangituka, center, celebrates scoring a goal with his teammates, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttg... Stuttgart's Silas Wamangituka, center, celebrates scoring a goal with his teammates, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttgart and Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Cologne's Ondrej Duda, left, battles for the ball with Regensburg's Erik Wekesser during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between Jahn Regensburg... Cologne's Ondrej Duda, left, battles for the ball with Regensburg's Erik Wekesser during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between Jahn Regensburg and 1. FC Cologne in Regensburg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. ( Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)

Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, left, is fouled by Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stu... Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, left, is fouled by Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttgart and Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton, left, competes for the ball with Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann, right, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match b... Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton, left, competes for the ball with Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann, right, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttgart and Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, top right, celebrates scoring his team's second goal, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stu... Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, top right, celebrates scoring his team's second goal, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttgart and Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)/

Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Florian Neuhaus, center, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match betw... Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Florian Neuhaus, center, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttgart and Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Stuttgart's Nicolas Gonzalez, right, looks on. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)/

Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, right, celebrates after scoring a goal with a teammate, as Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, stands on left, during the Ge... Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, right, celebrates after scoring a goal with a teammate, as Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, stands on left, during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between VfB Stuttgart and Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Alassane Plea sent Borussia Mönchengladbach into the quarterfinals of the German Cup by securing a 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Wednesday, with Leipzig and Wolfsburg also advancing.

Gladbach got off to a bad start in Stuttgart with Silas Wamangituka scoring after a fine solo run on a counterattack within two minutes.

Marcus Thuram equalized in first-half injury time with a shot in off the far post, and Plea went past the Stuttgart goalkeeper before slotting the winner inside an empty net in the 50th.

Two goals from Yussuf Poulsen helped Leipzig to a comfortable 4-0 win over second-division Bochum, while Wolfsburg had to rely on goalkeeper Koen Casteels to see out a 1-0 win over Schalke. Counterpart Ralf Fährmann saved Wout Weghorst’s penalty in the 40th, but the Dutch striker reacted fastest to the rebound for what proved the winning goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP