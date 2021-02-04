Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/04 05:27
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, jumped after reporting a blowout quarter. Investors also continue to watch shares of companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have been targets of a community of online investors seeking to push them higher at the expense of hedge funds who bet the stocks would fall.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.86 points, or 0.1%, to 3,830.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.12 points, or 0.1%, to 30,723.60.

The Nasdaq fell 2.23 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,610.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.26 points, or 0.4%, to 2,159.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 115.93 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 740.98 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 539.85 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 86.06 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 74.10 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 117.12 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 722.26 points, or 5.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.85 points, or 9.4%.

Updated : 2021-02-04 08:18 GMT+08:00

